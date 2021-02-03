Left Menu

Coal India signs Rs 2,900 cr pact for procurement of dumpers

The batch of 96 dumpers would be deployed in two of the large opencast mines of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd SECL, the highest coal producing subsidiary of CIL, namely Gevra and Kusmunda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:40 IST
Coal India signs Rs 2,900 cr pact for procurement of dumpers

State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact worth Rs 2,900 crore with a Belarus-based mining equipment manufacturer for purchase of dumpers.

The pact is for purchase of 96 dumpers of 240 tonne capacity each, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

''CIL on Saturday last formally signed a major procurement pact worth Rs 2,900 crore, for purchase of 96 dumpers of 240 tonne capacity each with Belaz, the Belarus-based mining equipment manufacturer,'' the PSU said.

In August last year, the CIL board had given its nod for the procurement of these dumpers.

The entire Rs 2,900 crore investment would be funded through CIL’s own finances and includes the cost of equipment along with the spares and consumables for eight years.

For CIL, whose 95 per cent of the entire coal output is through opencast mines, dumpers of such high capacity are pivotal in ferrying Over Burden (OB) from mine working face to dump yard. OB is the extraneous material that overlays the coal seam, removal of which makes the dry fuel’s production easier. The batch of 96 dumpers would be deployed in two of the large opencast mines of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), the highest coal producing subsidiary of CIL, namely Gevra and Kusmunda. While 84 machines would be pressed into action in Gevra, the rest 12 would be operationalised in Kusmunda. The first lot of six dumpers would roll into Gevra open cast (OC) expansion project within eight months from the signing of the contract. Thereafter on CIL’s go-ahead as per their performance, after one year from the date of their commissioning, the rest 90 would follow at four machines per month.

CIL further said 66 similar capacity machines are already operational in SECL and once the 96 are added to the existing fleet, their total would swell to 162. CIL’s overburden removal (OBR) performance ''has been persistently positive since the beginning of the fiscal and ending January 2021, the growth clocked a robust 20 per cent at 1106 Million Cubic Metres,'' it said.

With the company confident of sustaining OBR growth momentum, the role of dumpers in transporting the extracted OB gets amplified further. This is the second contract that CIL has sealed with Belaz. Earlier it had procured 77 dumpers of 150 tonne capacity from the company through a global bidding. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISFC ropes in Hari Padmanabhan as Independent Director

Indian School Finance Company ISFC on Wednesday said it has roped in IT veteran Hari Padmanabhan as its Independent Director. Padmanabhan will add considerable thrust to ISFCs ongoing digital transformation efforts with his proficiency in b...

BRIEF-Santander Says Is Not Interested Taking Part In Cross-Border M&A In Europe

Chairman Of Spains Santander, Ana Botin SAYS IS NOT INTERESTED TAKING PART IN CROSS-BORDER MA IN EUROPE SAYS SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY CHANGES WOULD BE NEEDED FIRST TO POTENTIALLY CONSIDER CROSS-BORDER MA OPTIONS Source text for Eikon Further ...

Hong Kong should tell banks to ignore US sanctions or leave, says pro-Beijing lawmaker

An outspoken, pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker said on Wednesday that the financial hubs banking regulator should require banks operating in the city to either ignore U.S. sanctions or leave the territory, public broadcaster RTHK reported. Th...

India does not agree with USTR's report on ecommerce tax: Commerce Secy

India does not agree with the United States Trade Representative USTR report that the countrys two per cent equalisation levy on foreign e-commerce firms discriminates against American companies, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021