Left Menu

Inox Leisure reports Q3 loss of Rs 102.50 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:15 IST
Inox Leisure reports Q3 loss of Rs 102.50 crore

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 102.50 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 35.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 21.51 crore as against Rs 517.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company attributed fall in profit and income to ''the impact of seating restrictions to 50 per cent and lack of fresh content due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.'' The company said it has begun the process to re-open the units located in Chattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Earlier this month, the government allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Inox Leisure said it has also resumed its new screen addition on a rigorous note with opening of four new cinemas with 15 screens in Gurugram, Salem and Thane. ''The company hopes to add another 14 screens before the end of FY21 or during Q1 FY22,'' it added.

Shares of Inox Leisure Ltd settled 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 335.90 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ban vs WI: Hosts end Day 1 on 242/5 with the help of Shadman's brilliant fifty

Shadman Islam displayed a stunning performance with the bat to help Bangladesh score 242 runs on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies here on Wednesday. At stumps, Bangladeshs score read 2425, with Shakib Al Hasan 39 and Li...

IOC publishes first 'Playbook' outlining measures to deliver 'safe' Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday announced that it has published the first Playbook, a resource which outlines the personal responsibilities key stakeholders must take to play their role in ensuring safe and successful O...

Ollie Pope added to England squad ahead of first Test

Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was on Wednesday added to Englands squad for the much-anticipated Test series opener against India after taking part in the teams training sessions here since the end of its quarantine period.The 23-year-old ...

Sensex makes history, ends above 50k for first time

The BSE Sensex closed above the historic 50,000-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday as the post-Budget euphoria continued for the third straight session amid a spurt in buying by foreign funds and positive global cues. Banking, financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021