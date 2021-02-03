Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp sets up dedicated vertical for Harley-Davidson business

Hero MotoCorp said on Wednesday it has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:01 IST
Hero MotoCorp sets up dedicated vertical for Harley-Davidson business
The company has started wholesale dispatches of Harley-Davidson products to dealers . Image Credit: ANI

Hero MotoCorp said on Wednesday it has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. Global automotive expert Ravi Avalur has been appointed as the Business Unit Head of new vertical. He will report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp.

Avalur has joined Hero MotoCorp from engines and engine components manufacturer Cooper where he was the Head of Strategy and International Business. Prior to Cooper, he was the Managing Director at Ducati India. The team in the new business unit also includes four executives from Harley-Davidson's erstwhile India operations, bringing in years of competencies in the areas of sales, marketing, customer experiences, service and logistics.

The company has also started wholesale dispatches of Harley-Davidson products to the dealers from January 18. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country. In September last year, Harley-Davidson Motor Company decided to exit India after 11 years of operations. It discontinued sales and production operations in the country as part of a global restructuring plan.

Next month, Hero MotoCorp -- the world's largest producer of motorcycles and scooters -- announced a distribution agreement with Harley-Davidson for the Indian market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtras Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Wednesday.Pa...

Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela -sources

Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army ELN guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colo...

IED kills four Tunisian soldiers in mountain region

An improvised explosive device killed four Tunisian soldiers patrolling in a mountain region near the Algerian border, Defence Ministry spokesman Mohammed Zekri said on Wednesday.The mountainous Moghila area, near the impoverished city of K...

Asian boxing championship in April or May: BFI chief Ajay Singh

The postponed Asian Boxing Championship, which India is scheduled to host, will be organised in either April or May this year, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh revealed on Wednesday after being re-elected to the post at the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021