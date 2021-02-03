Maha: 38 workers hurt in Uttam Galva Metallics plant accident

Thirty eight workers were injuredwhile working on emptying a blast furnace in the Uttam GalvaMetallics steel plant near Wardha on Wednesday, officialssaid.

A sudden outflow of hot air from the furnace injuredteams working in that area as they were unexpectedly exposedto hot air and ash, the company said in a statement.

District Collector Vivek Bhimanwar said the injuredworkers were admitted to two nearby hospitals, while those incritical condition were taken to Nagpur for further treatment.

An official statement by the district administrationsaid the furnace was shut down on Tuesday evening for annualmaintenance. On Tuesday morning, when 50 workers were removingfly ash from the furnace, some of them came in contact withhot air and coal particles, the statement added.

While 28 injured were taken to the Vinoba Bhavehospital at Sawangi, 10 were shifted to the Kasturba hospitalat Sevagram in Wardha, the statement said.

Six workers, who sustained over 40 per cent burninjuries, were later shifted to an intensive care unit.

''I reached the plant for duty at 8 am. While we wereremoving ash from the blast furnace, there was a group of fourworkers at each ash removal point and there were 16 suchpoints, said Hariram Durga, a worker undergoing treatment atthe Sawangi hospital.

Durga, who belongs to Kalahandi district of Odishasaid his senior colleague sustained minor injuries on hishands and face.

Another worker Pushpendra Patel said, ''I resumed dutyjust a day before. I don't understand what happened. I gotstuck in a belt when I tried to flee from the spot and wasevacuated later.'' Patel belongs to Satna district of Madhya Pradesh andjoined the company on February 2 last year. He sustained burninjuries to his right hand and leg and is undergoing treatmentat the Sawangi hospital.

Uttam Galva Metallics is located at Bhugaon village,10 km from Wardha town and is among the largest manufacturersof cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.

The company said in a statement that it prioritisesthe safety, security and wellbeing of its workers.

''This is our biggest priority and we take all thenecessary steps to ensure safety procedures are followed byour teams at our plants,'' it said.

''In an unfortunate incident on the morning of 3rdFebruary, 38 members of our team were injured while working onemptying a blast furnace. According to the preliminaryinvestigation report, the furnace had been shut down on 2ndFebruary for annual maintenance and the furnace evacuation hadbeen completed,'' the statement said.

It said a sudden out flow of hot air from the furnaceinjured teams working in that area as they were unexpectedlyexposed to hot air and ash.

''First aid was administered to them immediately andthey were transferred to the hospital for medical attention.

Of the 38 injured, eight workers have been shifted to ahospital in Nagpur for specialized treatment,'' it said.

The company is extending full support to the injuredindividuals and their families, and is committed to providingthem the best medical care needed for their full recovery, itsaid.

''A detailed internal investigation is also beingcarried out to identify the cause of the accident,'' it said.

