Railways' revenue declined by Rs 36,993 crore in 2020 due to pandemic: Govt

Out of this, Rs 32,768.97 crore is on account of decline in passenger revenues during this period, he said.The minister also provided a list of losses incurred by zonal railways.In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Indian Railways has not been encouraging movement of passengers to effectively manage the pandemic and contain its spread.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The railways' revenue in 2020 declined by Rs 36,993 crore as compared to the previous year due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said this decline in revenue was due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, consequential lockdown and partial operation of passenger services.

''Total traffic revenue of railways in the current year to end of December 2020 has declined by Rs 36,993.82 crore compared to corresponding period of last year. Out of this, Rs 32,768.97 crore is on account of decline in passenger revenues during this period,'' he said.

The minister also provided a list of losses incurred by zonal railways.

''In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Indian Railways has not been encouraging movement of passengers to effectively manage the pandemic and contain its spread. Keeping in view the concerns and suggestions of state governments to efficiently manage COVID-19 pandemic, special trains are operated,'' he said.

