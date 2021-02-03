Left Menu

Retail trading fever drives U.S. equity option volumes to record monthly high

Trading volumes in U.S. equity options surged 70% to hit a record monthly high in January, data from Options Clearing Corporation showed, as a retail share trading boom drove extreme gains in some small-cap stocks such as GameStop. The use of such derivatives, which allow holders to buy shares at pre-determined prices, has ballooned over the past year amid COVID-19 lockdowns as they became more popular with small-time investors, who often trade from home on their phones.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:54 IST
Retail trading fever drives U.S. equity option volumes to record monthly high

Trading volumes in U.S. equity options surged 70% to hit a record monthly high in January, data from Options Clearing Corporation showed, as a retail share trading boom drove extreme gains in some small-cap stocks such as GameStop.

The use of such derivatives, which allow holders to buy shares at pre-determined prices, has ballooned over the past year amid COVID-19 lockdowns as they became more popular with small-time investors, who often trade from home on their phones. In particular, retail investors have piled into call options on individual stocks.

"Call option buying appears to have risen sharply to new record high levels last week pointing to acceleration of the retail impulse," JPMorgan wrote in a note, saying it expects the trend to slow rather than accelerate further from here on. The surge in equity options was in stark contrast to a 12.4% drop in index option volumes in January, OCC data showed, indicating bets were largely in single stocks rather than the overall market.

Buying call options in a company lets investors take bigger risks than by simply acquiring shares. Options can be worthless when they expire but, conversely, there's theoretically no limit to how much their value can rise, and holders only needs to put down a fraction of the stock's value to get that exposure. Last month, an army of retail investors went toe-to-toe with Wall Street professionals by buying into stocks that were heavily shorted by hedge funds. In the tussle, funds had to de-leverage some of their long positions to cover the losses on their bearish positions as GameStop surged over 2,500%.

But the trend was short-lived with those stocks pulling back sharply from highs, handing losses to late entrants. JPMorgan said the cooling of the retail frenzy might be weakening one important support for stocks hovering near record-highs. But it does not expect it to lead to a major pullback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key film nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes

Nominations for the Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced on Wednesday. The awards ceremony, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be held on Feb. 28. Following...

Health workers in virus-hit Myanmar start anti-coup protests

Medical workers across Myanmar began a civil disobedience protest against Mondays coup, wearing red ribbons and declaring they wont work for the new military government. The army takeover that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu ...

Kangana vs Diljit 2.0: stars engage in fresh Twitter spat over song on Rihanna

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in another Twitter spat on Wednesday with the Queen star criticising the singer-actors special song dedication to pop star Rihanna for her support to farmers protest, and the Punjabi ar...

Ireland backs longer N.Ireland Brexit grace periods ahead of EU-UK talks

The United Kingdom demanded a two-year extension to grace periods for checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland on Wednesday as European Union and British officials met to discuss problems over border arrangements following...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021