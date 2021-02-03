ARAI ties up with AIM-Niti Aayog to boost start-up ecosystem in mobility sector

The city-based Automotive ResearchAssociation of India (ARAI) and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)-NITI Aayog have signed a statement of intent (SOI)to boostthe start-up ecosystem in the mobility sector, officials said.

ARAI Director Dr Reji Mathai said, ''Under thisinitiative, the ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and lendits experience, expertise and equipment to nurture the start-ups working in the mobility segment.'' To begin with the start-ups being incubated under theAIM and the ones that are associated with any other programmeof the AIM shall be provided with the necessary help fortransforming their ideas to reality, he said.

''Special attention will be given to evaluate theusability and the commercial feasibility of the concept. Thepartnership will help start-ups for industry connect, B2Binnovations, provide technical guidance and hand holding fortechnology realisation,'' he added.

Mission Director of AIMR Ramanan, said, ''We are happyto form a partnership with an institution like ARAI, bestknown for its contribution to the automotive sector in thecountry. Our objective is to create a culture of innovationsacross India, to build problem-solving mindset among thestudent community.'' This partnership will move forward with a specificgoal of creating mobility, electric mobility, transportation,sustainable development goals and digital infrastructure incities as well as in villages, he said.

Speaking about the scope of this tie-up, ARAI GeneralManager Ujjwala Karle, who is the coordinator of this jointinitiative, said, ''We will collaborate under the Atal NewIndia Challenge (ANIC) for the deployment of the technologiesidentified as challenges/problem statements by the Ministry ofRoad Transport and Highways.'' ''We shall jointly work to foster technology for socialbenefit such as road safety, mobility and automotivecomponents etc. Eventually generating a compendium of goodpractices in development and deployment of ANIC in mobilityand automotive components,'' she said.

The start-ups can connect with the platform in itsfirst phase till February 15, the ARAI official said.

