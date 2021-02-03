Left Menu

ARAI ties up with AIM-Niti Aayog to boost start-up ecosystem in mobility sector

Eventually generating a compendium of goodpractices in development and deployment of ANIC in mobilityand automotive components, she said.The start-ups can connect with the platform in itsfirst phase till February 15, the ARAI official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:18 IST
ARAI ties up with AIM-Niti Aayog to boost start-up ecosystem in mobility sector

The city-based Automotive ResearchAssociation of India (ARAI) and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)-NITI Aayog have signed a statement of intent (SOI)to boostthe start-up ecosystem in the mobility sector, officials said.

ARAI Director Dr Reji Mathai said, ''Under thisinitiative, the ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and lendits experience, expertise and equipment to nurture the start-ups working in the mobility segment.'' To begin with the start-ups being incubated under theAIM and the ones that are associated with any other programmeof the AIM shall be provided with the necessary help fortransforming their ideas to reality, he said.

''Special attention will be given to evaluate theusability and the commercial feasibility of the concept. Thepartnership will help start-ups for industry connect, B2Binnovations, provide technical guidance and hand holding fortechnology realisation,'' he added.

Mission Director of AIMR Ramanan, said, ''We are happyto form a partnership with an institution like ARAI, bestknown for its contribution to the automotive sector in thecountry. Our objective is to create a culture of innovationsacross India, to build problem-solving mindset among thestudent community.'' This partnership will move forward with a specificgoal of creating mobility, electric mobility, transportation,sustainable development goals and digital infrastructure incities as well as in villages, he said.

Speaking about the scope of this tie-up, ARAI GeneralManager Ujjwala Karle, who is the coordinator of this jointinitiative, said, ''We will collaborate under the Atal NewIndia Challenge (ANIC) for the deployment of the technologiesidentified as challenges/problem statements by the Ministry ofRoad Transport and Highways.'' ''We shall jointly work to foster technology for socialbenefit such as road safety, mobility and automotivecomponents etc. Eventually generating a compendium of goodpractices in development and deployment of ANIC in mobilityand automotive components,'' she said.

The start-ups can connect with the platform in itsfirst phase till February 15, the ARAI official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DRDO chief lauds govt after HAL bags contract to manufacture 83 LCA

The Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday lauded the Defence Ministry for handing over the contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft LCA Tejas Mark-1A fighters to the Hindustan Aeronautic...

Officer who died after storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor

U.S. lawmakers, the Washington mayor and police officers filed beneath the soaring U.S. Capitol dome on Wednesday to pay tribute to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 storming of th...

WRAPUP 6-Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility

Wild swings in stock prices of GamesStop and other social media darlings subsided on Wednesday, a day after a sharp selloff, as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations. Mass buying over the past t...

G-7 countries seek restoration of power to democratically elected govt in Myanmar

Deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders in Myanmar following a coup, foreign ministers of G-7 countries on Wednesday asked the military in the country to immediately end the state of emergency and restore power to the democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021