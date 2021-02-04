Kuwait suspends entry for non-citizens for two weeks

Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7, following a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state.

The cabinet decision, read out at a televised press conference, said all those entering the country would have to quarantine.

