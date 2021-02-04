Left Menu

MetLife profit rises marginally on investment gains, strong underwriting

MetLife reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 billion or $2.03 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.83 billion, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.52 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 02:45 IST
MetLife profit rises marginally on investment gains, strong underwriting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Insurer MetLife Inc reported a marginal rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as investment growth and strong underwriting in some of its U.S. businesses cushioned the hit from coronavirus-related claims. Adjusted earnings of the insurer's U.S. business jumped 51% to $1.02 billion, while its overall net investment income grew by 13% to $5.24 billion on strong returns from private equity investments.

That helped MetLife offset weak performance in Latin America, where its business was impacted by claims from deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global life insurers are taking steps to curb payouts stemming from the health crisis, including long-term health consequences that are not fully understood. nL1N2JP1SV]

In the United States, 8% of reported group life insurance claims from April to August attributed the cause of death to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Society of Actuaries. MetLife also said its net derivative losses widened 7% from a year earlier to $1.56 billion.

The insurer holds a book of derivatives to hedge against the risk of market swings. Such gains do not indicate the actual performance of the company, but reflect the effect of accounting rules, an issue that has occurred in some previous quarters. MetLife reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 billion or $2.03 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.83 billion, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.52 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. But it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, cites active security threat

Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday, saying it posed an active security threat and played a pivotal role in last months attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. Although the Proud Boys have ne...

Soccer-Napoli’s Ospina keeps Atalanta at bay in semi-final stalemate

Coppa Italia holders Napoli held Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, first leg on Wednesday as David Ospina proved decisive with two important saves.The visitors produced the better chances in Naples but couldnt find a way past the ...

Myanmar state-run internet provider blocks Facebook services

Myanmars state-owned internet provider was blocking access to Facebook Inc-owned services early on Thursday, the network monitoring group NetBlocks said, days after the countrys military leaders seized power in a coup.A letter posted online...

PayPal tops estimates on pandemic-driven boost to online spending

PayPal Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday and forecast an about 28 jump in revenue for the current quarter as coronavirus-related restrictions across the world drove a surge in digital payments.Online ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021