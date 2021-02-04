Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities rise on strong earnings, oil gains

Global equities rose on Wednesday, lifted by strong results from Alphabet Inc and upbeat earnings in Europe, while oil prices advanced almost 2% to their highest in nearly a year after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell to their lowest since March.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 02:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities rise on strong earnings, oil gains

Global equities rose on Wednesday, lifted by strong results from Alphabet Inc and upbeat earnings in Europe, while oil prices advanced almost 2% to their highest in nearly a year after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell to their lowest since March. Silver rebounded after retreating from a near eight-year peak reached with the help of a social media-inspired buying frenzy. Silver rose 0.92% to $26.86 an ounce on hopes further government stimulus would help boost industrial demand.

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp rose 2.68% to $92.41, clawing back a little ground after plunging from a peak of $483 last week. The retail investors' push-back on the shorting by hedge funds of GameStop and other stocks has caused investors to reposition their portfolios, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

"There was a lot of selling last week and then a lot of buying since then," Ghriskey said. "We are in earnings season and that means volatility in individual securities, both on the positive side and negative side," he said. But hopes of more U.S. stimulus and a stronger growth outlook has led to an upward revision of corporate earnings. The earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter has increased by 11.3 percentage points since Jan. 1, data from Refinitiv shows.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.33% to 663.15, less than 1 percentage points from an all-time high hit two weeks ago, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.31% for a third straight day of gains. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12%, the S&P 500 gained 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.02%.

Alphabet, parent of Google, rose 7.28% to $2,058.88 following strong quarterly results from lockdowns that drove advertisers online and helped push the communication services index to an all-time high. Novo Nordisk, Siemens AG and Publicis Groupe SA rose after upbeat results in Europe. Daimler was the top boost to the pan-European STOXX 600 index after unveiling plans to spin-off its trucks business.

Germany's DAX index rose 0.7% to hit its highest in two weeks. The prospect of Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief, becoming prime minister in Italy added to the cheer in Europe.

The dollar's rebound slowed, with the euro and Japanese yen holding near widely watched levels as foreign exchange markets looked for clues to their next move, possibly from the U.S. jobs report on Friday. The euro hovered just above a two-month low of $1.20 as the yen spent a second day trading near 105.

The dollar index rose 0.035%, with the euro down 0.09% to $1.2031. The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 105.02 per dollar.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to 475.7 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, their lowest since March. Refiner utilization rates , meanwhile, rose by 0.6 percentage points. Brent crude futures rose $1.00 to settle at $58.46 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures settled up 93 cents at $55.69 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,835.10 an ounce. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about 3 basis points to 1.134%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, cites active security threat

Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday, saying it posed an active security threat and played a pivotal role in last months attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. Although the Proud Boys have ne...

Soccer-Napoli’s Ospina keeps Atalanta at bay in semi-final stalemate

Coppa Italia holders Napoli held Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, first leg on Wednesday as David Ospina proved decisive with two important saves.The visitors produced the better chances in Naples but couldnt find a way past the ...

Myanmar state-run internet provider blocks Facebook services

Myanmars state-owned internet provider was blocking access to Facebook Inc-owned services early on Thursday, the network monitoring group NetBlocks said, days after the countrys military leaders seized power in a coup.A letter posted online...

PayPal tops estimates on pandemic-driven boost to online spending

PayPal Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday and forecast an about 28 jump in revenue for the current quarter as coronavirus-related restrictions across the world drove a surge in digital payments.Online ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021