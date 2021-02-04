Left Menu

EBay shares jump on holiday-quarter beat, strong Q1 sales forecast

The e-commerce firm had 183 million annual active buyers in the third quarter. Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $2.87 billion from $2.24 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.70 billion.

Updated: 04-02-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 03:20 IST
E-commerce firm eBay Inc on Wednesday topped Wall Street expectations for the holiday quarter and forecast upbeat current-quarter sales, helped by a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company jumped over 9% to $63.46 in extended trade on the news. The global health crisis has forced millions of Americans to stay indoors, leading to a jump in online orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's online business.

Ebay said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company also expanded share repurchase authorization by an additional $4 billion.

Annual active buyers grew by 7%, to a total of 185 million global active buyers, while refurbished gifts emerged as a top trend for the holiday shoppers, the company said. The e-commerce firm had 183 million annual active buyers in the third quarter.

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $2.87 billion from $2.24 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.70 billion. Excluding items, eBay earned 86 cents per share, above estimates of 83 cents per share.

