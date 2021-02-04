Left Menu

Brazil's Vale seeks to draw line under rocky two years

Vale said it closed 2020 with 322 million tonnes of annual iron ore production capacity, and it expects that number to rise to 350 million tonnes by the end of 2021. ($1 = 5.3534 reais)

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 06:50 IST
Brazil's Vale seeks to draw line under rocky two years

Brazil's Vale SA said on Wednesday a multi-billion-dollar deal with authorities may be imminent and production may rebound this year, as the iron ore miner seeks to draw a line under two years dogged by sluggish production and complex legal negotiations. A dam containing mining waste burst in January 2019 at a Vale facility in the town of Brumadinho in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, releasing a torrent of sludge that killed some 270 people.

In a statement on Wednesday, Minas Gerais officials, alongside state and federal prosecutors, said they had agreed on potential financial terms of a settlement regarding the disaster, which would be discussed in detail at a meeting with Vale representatives set for Thursday. Vale, in a separate statement, said "a meeting was scheduled Thursday for final agreements and the possible signing of a reparations accord, with investments and actions in the affected regions and population."

Vale shares rose after authorities announced a deal was close, ending up more than 3%, compared with a rise of 1.3% in the Bovespa index. While neither Vale nor the officials commented on a potential settlement value, a person familiar with the negotiations, who declined to be identified as the talks are closed, told Reuters the current terms involve Vale's spending about 37 billion reais ($6.91 billion) to compensate for the disaster.

After the market close, Vale released lackluster annual production figures, but flagged a potential rebound in both output and sales in 2021. Vale said it produced 300.4 million tonnes of iron ore in 2020. That was down 0.5% from the previous year and at the lower range of its guidance of 300 to 305 million tonnes. That guidance was itself the result of a downward revision in December.

The company had said it needed to bring stocks up to sustainable levels in 2020, after stocks dropped to unsustainable levels in 2019, which resulted in sales lagging production. That gap should close in 2021, the company said. Vale said it closed 2020 with 322 million tonnes of annual iron ore production capacity, and it expects that number to rise to 350 million tonnes by the end of 2021.

($1 = 5.3534 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo 2020 chief says he may need to resign over comments on women -Mainichi

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Thursday he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying.Mori caused an uproar with remarks the previous day...

After seven years, Brazil shuts down Car Wash anti-corruption squad

Brazils Car Wash anti-corruption unit has officially shut down, the end of an era for a team of prosecutors that helped send dozens of Latin American political and business leaders to jail, including several former presidents.The task force...

NFL-Chiefs not satisfied with one Super Bowl, says Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been virtually unstoppable since becoming the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs three seasons ago, but said the reigning Super Bowl champions are far from satisfied.Mahomes, who is 44-9 as a starter, took ho...

Brazil's Vale seeks to draw line under rocky two years

Brazils Vale SA said on Wednesday a multi-billion-dollar deal with authorities may be imminent and production may rebound this year, as the iron ore miner seeks to draw a line under two years dogged by sluggish production and complex legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021