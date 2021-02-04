Left Menu

Cognizant Q4 income down 20% to USD 316 mn

Fourth-quarter revenue was USD 4.2 billion, a decline of 3 per cent year-over-year in constant currency, Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Brian Humphries said in an investor call.This included a negative 120 basis point impact from the exit of content moderation services and the negative 250 basis points impact related to the anticipated exit from a large financial services engagement, he added.Cognizant - which has about 2 lakh employees based in India - follows January-December as financial year.We enter 2021 with growing confidence given our strategic, operational and commercial progress, and a strengthening demand environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:38 IST
Cognizant Q4 income down 20% to USD 316 mn

IT major Cognizant has reported about 20 per cent drop in net income to USD 316 million (around Rs 2,303.2 crore) for the December quarter.

The US-based company, which posted a net income of USD 395 million in the December 2019 quarter, said it is seeing a strengthening in demand environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Cognizant's revenue declined 2.3 per cent to USD 4.18 billion from USD 4.28 billion in the year-ago period. ''Fourth-quarter revenue was USD 4.2 billion, a decline of 3 per cent year-over-year in constant currency,'' Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Brian Humphries said in an investor call.

This included a negative 120 basis point impact from the exit of content moderation services and the negative 250 basis points impact related to the anticipated exit from a large financial services engagement, he added.

Cognizant - which has about 2 lakh employees based in India - follows January-December as financial year.

''We enter 2021 with growing confidence given our strategic, operational and commercial progress, and a strengthening demand environment. In fact, we're on track to bring in more new hires in Q1 than ever before as we ramp our hiring capacity to accommodate our growth plans for 2021 and beyond,'' he said.

Humphries exuded confidence in client portfolio, and deal review and solutioning processes - many aspects of which the company has overhauled in the past year.

''We maintained our momentum in the quarter, with full-year 2020 bookings growth in the mid-teens. With over one year of data, assumption tweaks and refinements behind us, our analytics have been improved on Pipeline to Bookings, Bookings growth, including renewals and new business, and Bookings to revenue,'' he said.

Cognizant clocked a net income of USD 1.39 billion in 2020, down 24.4 per cent from USD 1.84 billion in 2019. Revenue was lower marginally at USD 16.65 billion in 2020 from USD 16.78 billion in the previous year.

The company now expects its first-quarter revenue to be in the range of USD 4.34-USD 4.38 billion, translating into a growth of 2.8-3.8 per cent (1-2 per cent growth in constant currency).

For the year 2021, revenue is expected to be between USD 17.6-18.1 billion, a growth of 5.5-8.5 per cent (4-7 per cent rise in constant currency). Humphries noted that since January this year, the company has announced approximately USD 1.6 billion in acquisitions, all focused on the company's strategic priorities of digital engineering, data and AI, cloud and IoT.

''...we are now almost two years into a project to ensure Cognizant returns to its rightful place as an industry bellwether. We accomplished a great deal in 2020 despite being faced with the complexities of COVID and a ransomware attack,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide in UP's Hapur, none hurt

Three to four vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhis convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Thursday morning.No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area. The vehicles, in...

West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left to hold seat sharing talks on 7 Feb

Left parties and the Congress will hold a third-round meeting on 7th February to discuss seat sharing for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, Congress sources said. The remaining 101 seats will be finalised in the final round o...

BBL 10: Josh Philippe named Player of the Tournament

Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe on Thursday was named as the Big Bash League BBL Player of the Tournament as voted by the on-field umpires this season. In a tight race, Philippe polled 22 votes throughout the regular season...

Centre should find way to end farmers' protest, send them back respectfully: Shiv Sena

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed BJP for creating a fuss over the arrest of Sharjeel Usmani, and advised them to find a way to end the protest at Delhis borders and send farmers back home to their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021