Jewellery maker Pandora's Q4 sales in line; expects 2021 sales growth

Jewelry maker Pandora posted fourth-quarter sales in line with expectations on Thursday and said it expects to return to topline growth this year for the first time in three years.

Pandora, best known for its customizable silver charm bracelets, said sales in the fourth quarter stood at 7.89 billion Danish crowns ($1.27 billion), compared with 7.96 billion expected by analysts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)