Aeroflot to commence twice weekly Delhi-Moscow flight services from Feb 14

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian carrier Aeroflot will commence twice weekly flight services between Delhi and Moscow from February 14, under the air bubble agreement between the two countries.

Aeroflot has deployed its 293-seater Airbus 333 aircraft in three class configuration -- business, premium economy and economy -- to operate these services, a release said on Thursday.

The flights will depart every Monday and Saturday from Delhi to Moscow, it added.

Prior to the suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger flights from and to India on March 23 last year, the Russian airline was operating two daily services between the capital cities of the two countries.

''We are excited to resume our (twice) weekly flight from Delhi to Moscow under the air bubble agreement. These flights are a positive step forward after COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions," said Andrei Alimov, General Manager for India, Aeroflot.

The Moscow-Delhi route is one of the most long-established and high-demand routes. With Aeroflot's competitive advantages, passengers will get a high-quality and comfortable experience", Alimov said.

Visa for all categories (including student visa) for the Indian citizens and persons who have a residence permit of Russia has resumed and all passengers will be allowed to enter Russia via air checkpoints, it said.

However, travellers must present a certificate of a negative COVID PCR before boarding the international flight. The test must be not more than 72 hours before their time of arrival to Russia, it added.

Also, the Russian citizens arriving in the Russian Federation on international flights must fill in a special form on the Unified Public Services Portal before their departure, the release added.

''Though the number of scheduled flights under the air bubble agreement are not at the pre-COVID era level, still it's a good start for all. We are expecting a huge surge in student movement apart from the business visitors. Passengers will be able to book tickets from Delmos Aviation and will be guided efficiently,'' said Naveen Rao, Director, Delmos Aviation.

Delmos Aviation Pvt Ltd is the general sales and service agent for Cargo Aeroflot Russian Airlines, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

