Tata Steel BSL ties up with FarEye for digital transformation process

Tata Steel BSL has tied-up with software logistics firm FarEye to help the steel maker in its digital transformation process.

A predictive logistics SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform, FarEye's intelligent logistics platform enables enterprises to orchestrate, track, and optimise their logistics operations, according to a company release.

"Its amalgamation of efficient logistics management with proactive exception management and real-time visibility is empowering Tata Steel BSL to drive new levels of operational excellence and tangible ROI," said Kushal Nahata, Co-founder and CEO, FarEye.

By embracing FarEye's platform Tata Steel BSL is also driving automated delivery workflows including automatic order allocation, the company said.

Leveraging ePoD (Electronic Proof of Delivery), Tata Steel BSL is now ensuring quick customer feedback on OTIF deliveries and shrinking paper usage and achieving these new levels of logistics efficiency is empowering them to become more competitive, said the release.

"In this volatile situation in the world, to help us sustain our leadership position, we have made many interventions in our operation process. Due to COVID-19, it was of paramount importance to reduce the man-to-man interactions," said Subrata Basak, Chief Logistics Officer, Tata Steel BSL.

Through digitalisation, the company's processes are more agile to meet the ever-changing needs of the supply-chain, he said, adding that it also helped to maintain the social distancing norms and touch-free operations helped us reap benefits in terms of performance improvements and turnaround time reduction of vehicles in the plant.

Tata Steel BSL is now achieving high levels of operational excellence via efficient SLA (Service Level Agreement) adherence, key performance Indicator benchmarking, bottleneck mitigation, and data-driven business risk calculations, said the release.

The steel manufacturer now predicts estimated time of arrival with absolute precision, manages exceptions and risks proactively, and has gained end-to-end real-time visibility of ground-level operations, it added.

