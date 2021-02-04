Ipca Labs Q3 net profit rises 35 pc to Rs 267.56 cr

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Thursday reported a 35.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 267.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on the back of robust sales in domestic and international markets.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 197.54 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Labs said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,425.21 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,230.99 crore for in the year-ago period, it added.

Indian formulations income was up 8 per cent at Rs 523.16 crore for the quarter ended December this fiscal, and export income rose 21 per cent to Rs 709.25 crore, the company said.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories were trading at Rs 1,990 per scrip on BSE, down 2.35 per cent from its previous close.

