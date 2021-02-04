Left Menu

Hungary's GDP growth expected to reach double digits in Q2 -finance minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:10 IST
Hungary's economy is expected to grow by double digits in the second quarter of 2020, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday at an event organized by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Varga also said that recovery depended on the pace of vaccinations and that "we can realistically assume that restrictions can be eased."

He also said the economy might have contracted by 5% to 6% last year, less than previously expected.

