Ropeways, innovative mobility solutions brought under Highways Ministry ambit: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:54 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Ropeways, cable cars and innovative mobility solutions like funicular railways have been brought under the ambit of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The move will give a big fillip to infrastructure building in remote, inaccessible areas and hilly terrains of the country and its potential in India is a goldmine, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gadkari told PTI.

''Ropeway, cable car, funicular railway, public transport on electricity etc have come under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This will give a big impetus to infrastructure building in inaccessible terrains,'' the Minister said.

He said there is a huge potential for ropeways in India as it is still in nascent stage here as compared to other parts in the world.

As compared to 4,000 active ropeways in France, 2,000 in USA and 1,500 in Switzerland, India has barely 65 ropeway projects out of which only 22 are successful.

Apart from last mile connectivity for remote locations, it will reduce congestions on mainstream roads, the Minister said.

The innovative transport system can revolutionise traffic solutions especially in hilly states like Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh besides tier II and III cities, he said.

The move will result in setting up of world-class ropeways in the country with emphasis on quality and safety.

It will also be utilised for transportation of freight and goods at competitive prices, he added.

As per the notification amending the allocation of the business rules issued by the Cabinet Secretariat in this regard ''coordination, research, standards and policy matters in respect of ropeways and other innovative/alternative mobility solutions'' will come under the ambit of Road, Transport and Highways Ministry.

With the notification, the Ministry will be in a position to form institutional, financial, and regulatory framework for ropeway technology with the scope to organise and set up a dedicated ropeway industry.

The ambit includes technology like Cable Propelled Transit, Safety norms for unregulated ropeways and regulating tariff structure for technology.

Cable propelled transit (CPT) is a transit technology that moves people in motor-less, engine-less vehicles that are propelled by a steel cable.

The Minister said while implementing these 'Make In India' will be the priority.

