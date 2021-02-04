Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:41 IST
Garware Polyester Q3 PAT at Rs 42.78 crore
Garware Polyester on Thursday reported a 276 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 42.78 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 11.37 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Garware Polyester (GPL) said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenues for the third quarter rose 40 per cent to Rs 287.31 crore from Rs 205.23 crore in the year-ago period.

''Our standalone PAT has increased by 217 per cent quarter-on-quarter underscoring our focus on world-class execution and operational excellence and satisfied with our robust third-quarter performance.

''As a responsible Hi-Tech performance film manufacturing company, we seek to deliver long-term economic value to our stakeholders,'' GPL Chairman and Managing Director S B Garware said.

The emphasis towards speciality products has fuelled additional growth in the margins, which has resulted in PBDT (Profit Before Depreciation and Tax) Margin reaching 22.75 per cent in Q3 FY21, he said.

''We continue our focus on growth and see a strong and secure future for the organisation given this growth approach,'' Garware added.

