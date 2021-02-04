Left Menu

Coal India signs pact with EESL for reducing carbon footprint, improving operational efficiency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:15 IST
Coal India signs pact with EESL for reducing carbon footprint, improving operational efficiency

State-owned CIL on Thursday said that it has entered into a pact with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for reducing its carbon footprint and improving the overall operational efficiency and profitability.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EESL for collaborating in the area of energy efficiency and resource conservation for de-carbonisation of Coal India, the coal PSU said in a statement.

This MoU will enable EESL to help CIL reduce 10-15 per cent of its annual consumption of 4,600 million units (MU) of energy.

EESL will help CIL with energy efficiency in processes along with de-centralised captive solar plants and help to improve operational efficiencies of CIL's subsidiaries and reduce significant costs, without any upfront investment.

Under the MoU, EESL will help CIL to conduct energy audits and undertake assignments to minimise losses on account of energy through financial energy service company (ESCO)/renewable energy service companies (RESCO) model.

In the ESCO/RESCO model, the entire project cost shall be borne by EESL against the proposed energy savings project and the payment to EESL shall be monetised through energy savings.

CIL and EESL will also explore business opportunities in the field of energy efficiency, electric vehicle hiring including establishment of charging stations, solar power generation, green energy building, smart energy solutions, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Takeaways from legal filings for Trump's impeachment trial

The legal sparring around Donald Trumps impeachment trial is underway, with briefs filed this week laying out radically different positions ahead of next weeks Senate trial.House prosecutors and the former presidents defence team are puttin...

In first for Europe, Iran envoy sentenced to 20-year prison term over bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat accused of planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled opposition group was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday in the first trial of an Iranian official for suspected terrorism in Europe since Irans 1979 revolution....

BJP is talking about creating 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) after destroying 'Sonar Bharat': Mamata Banerjee.

BJP is talking about creating Sonar Bangla Golden Bengal after destroying Sonar Bharat Mamata Banerjee....

Turkish minister says U.S. behind 2016 failed coup attempt - Hurriyet

Turkeys interior minister accused the United States on Thursday of being behind a 2016 failed coup that Ankara has blamed on a U.S.-based Muslim preacher, the Hurriyet daily reported, at a time when Turkey is seeking improved ties with its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021