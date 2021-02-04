Left Menu

New Alfa Laval Cluster President India, Middle East & Africa and Managing Director MEA

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Starting 1st February, 2021, Sergio Hicke takes up the position of Cluster President for Alfa Laval India, Middle East Africa. Most recently he was the Cluster President of Southern Europe and Managing Director of Alfa Laval in Adriatic.Sergio Hicke graduated in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Catlica of Argentina, with an MBA in Strategic Management Marketing.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:04 IST
New Alfa Laval Cluster President India, Middle East & Africa and Managing Director MEA
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sergio Hicke takes up the position of Cluster President for Alfa Laval India, Middle East & Africa. He takes over from Anantha Padmanabhan, who has retired at the end of 2020. Sergio leads the company from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and assumes responsibility for implementing Alfa Laval's strategy in the cluster. In addition, he also takes on the role of Managing Director for Alfa Laval Middle East and Africa, succeeding Nicholas Newman, who takes over the position of Managing Director of Alfa Laval Canada. Sergio Hicke, 52, from Argentina, has been part of the Alfa Laval Group since 1995, where he built his career in multiple managerial positions including Managing Director in Argentina, Head of Business Center Air Heat Exchanger, and Equipment Regional Manager for Latin America. Most recently he was the Cluster President of Southern Europe and Managing Director of Alfa Laval in Adriatic.

Sergio Hicke graduated in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Católica of Argentina, with an MBA in Strategic Management & Marketing. For several years he was the President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Italy and Argentina, and a member of the Union of European Chambers.

This is Alfa LavalAlfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Genes in some bats change due to deadly white-nose syndrome

Scientists during a recent study have found genetic variations between bats killed by white-nose syndrome and the bats that survived. This suggests that the surviving individuals rapidly evolved to resist the fungal disease. Published in th...

Road construction touches record 30 km per day: Gadkari

Road construction has touched record 30 km per day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.While responding to queries raised by members during Question Hour, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said Bharatmal...

No law enforcement agency can stall implementation of helmet rule in force: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedion Thursday said no law enforcement agency can stall theimplementation of helmet rule now in force in the unionterritory.Her statement comes a day after Chief Minister VNarayanasamy had said that the rule ha...

46.98 pc of funds allocated to BBBP spent on media advocacy campaign: WCD

A total of 46.98 per cent of the funds allocated to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao BBBP scheme has been spent on the media advocacy campaign, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Thursday.Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021