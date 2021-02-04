Left Menu

Labour Ministry appoints S N Subrahmanyan as Chairman of National Safety Council

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:08 IST
Labour Ministry appoints S N Subrahmanyan as Chairman of National Safety Council
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday said that it has appointed S N Subrahmanyan as Chairman of National Safety Council (NSC) for three years.

Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director at L&T, is an eminent engineer who has spearheaded the infrastructure business of L&T for several years making it the country's largest construction organisation and 14th in the world.

The L&T is also one of the largest engineering companies of the country with interest in heavy engineering, defence and ship building. Subrahmanyan's experience will guide the National Safety Council which has a major role to play to ensure safety in work places under new Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code, 2020), the ministry said in a statement.

The National Safety Council will assist DGFASLI (Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes) in re-writing the regulations governing OSH in the country which have not been updated for over 50 years.

The NSC will also be involved in framing the scheme for third party audit and certification under the OSH Code.

The NSC is already working on the safety rating of establishments based on their OSH readiness and performance which can be extended through the country and linked to the inspection system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Genes in some bats change due to deadly white-nose syndrome

Scientists during a recent study have found genetic variations between bats killed by white-nose syndrome and the bats that survived. This suggests that the surviving individuals rapidly evolved to resist the fungal disease. Published in th...

Road construction touches record 30 km per day: Gadkari

Road construction has touched record 30 km per day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.While responding to queries raised by members during Question Hour, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said Bharatmal...

No law enforcement agency can stall implementation of helmet rule in force: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedion Thursday said no law enforcement agency can stall theimplementation of helmet rule now in force in the unionterritory.Her statement comes a day after Chief Minister VNarayanasamy had said that the rule ha...

46.98 pc of funds allocated to BBBP spent on media advocacy campaign: WCD

A total of 46.98 per cent of the funds allocated to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao BBBP scheme has been spent on the media advocacy campaign, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Thursday.Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021