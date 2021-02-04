Left Menu

Jindal Stainless posts multifold jump in Q3 profit to Rs 170 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:37 IST
Jindal Stainless posts multifold jump in Q3 profit to Rs 170 cr

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Thursday reported manifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.20 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, mainly on account of increased income.

The country's largest stainless steel maker had clocked a net profit of Rs 51.68 crore during the same quarter a year ago, JSL said in a statement.

Total income stood at Rs 3,592.04 crore, higher from Rs 3,312.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were at Rs 3,332.99 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 3,255.34 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate statement, the company said the third quarter witnessed a healthy revival in end-user segments like automotive, pipes and tubes, and industrial fabrication, and JSL was able to capitalize on the demand growth in the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments.

On the proposals made with respect to infrastructure sector in the Budget, JSL said the announcement of a temporary suspension of Countervailing Duty (CVD) on certain steel products is expected to have ''an adverse impact on the domestic industry.'' In her Budget speech for 2021-22 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slashing of import duties on a number of steel items, besides revoking the anti-dumping duty and CVD on certain steel products.

''The announcement for suspension of trade remedial measures will allow free flow of subsidized stainless steel products in the Indian market, which is a big setback for the domestic industry, which is already operating at 60 per cent of its capacity. ''This move will not only turn many MSME manufacturers into traders, but will also hamper further investments and employment generation,'' JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon prosecutor sends initial findings to Swiss over central bank

Lebanons public prosecutor sent preliminary findings to Swiss authorities, in response to their request for legal assistance in their investigation of money laundering tied to the Lebanese central bank, the state news agency reported on Thu...

Prominent Hezbollah critic killed in Lebanon

A prominent Lebanese Shiite publisher who criticized the armed Hezbollah movement was shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the first such killing of a high-profile activist in years.A judge following the case said the body of...

Soccer-Ajax leave record signing Haller off Europa League roster

Ajax Amsterdam will try everything possible to have record signing Sebastien Haller available for the Europa League knockout rounds after failing to register the Ivory Coast international, coach Erik ten Hag said on Thursday.But he conceded...

Nippon Paint sets up e-commerce platform with Momento DIY range

Chennai, Feb 4 PTI Paint manufacturer Nippon PaintIndia has unveiled its e-commerce platform with a new rangeof paints and wall-painting tools to serve Chennai andBengaluru markets, a top official said on Thursday.The companys Momento DIY r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021