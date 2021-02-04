Left Menu

Stakeholders Empowerment Services constitutes advisory board for environment, social issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:21 IST
Stakeholders Empowerment Services constitutes advisory board for environment, social issues

Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), a corporate governance research and advisory firm, said it has constituted an advisory board for environment, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Objectives and functions of the board include reviewing the firm's model for evaluation of ESG factors and advise changes, guide the firm for topics of research on various aspects of ESG and review international and domestic best practices in ESG, according to a press release.

Besides, the board would also suggest changes in existing disclosure practices, help and advise SES for suggestions to regulatory organisation for required changes, among others, it added.

The board's chairperson will be Cyril Shroff from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Environment- and social-related incidents are source of not only financial risks but reputational risk as well and can be damaging for survival of business.

''ESG is a work in process, and given the nascent stage of ESG reporting and disclosure practices in India, we feel that effective steps are needed for closing the current gap between developed world and India,'' the firm said.

The board has been constituted in order to make use of collective wisdom, bring about synergy in effort and to provide a platform and create a think tank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to create world's first energy island in the North Sea

Denmark approved a plan on Thursday to build the worlds first energy island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The artificial island, which in its...

Pandemic upends life for Ireland's pub owners-cum-undertakers

As one of around 80 Irish publicans carrying on the tradition of doubling up as the local funeral director, Jasper Murphy has seen first hand how the pandemic is preventing people coming together in good times and bad.The doors of his McCar...

Investigation into alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria must be impartial: India

India has reiterated the need for an impartial and objective investigation into any alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria, saying that politicisation of the issue will result in parties taking extreme positions, jeopardising the ongoing ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Thursday as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package after data suggested the labor market was stabilizing. The Labor Departments report showed 779,000 Ameri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021