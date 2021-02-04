Left Menu

DGCA conducted more than 3,600 surprise checks in over three years

No aircraft has been grounded as a result of these surprise checks, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written reply.In another written reply, the minister said there has been a severe adverse impact on revenue performance of Air India with a drop of 67 per cent in sales compared to last year as on January 23, 2021.Air Transportation Bubbles have been formalised with 24 countries but travel demand is relatively poor as compared to pre-COVID period because of quarantine and visa restrictions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:13 IST
DGCA conducted more than 3,600 surprise checks in over three years

Aviation regulator DGCA has conducted more than 3,600 surprise checks in more than three years, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues an annual surveillance plan which contains programme of surveillance and regulatory audits for scheduled and non-scheduled operators.

''The DGCA conducted 3,615 surprise checks during the last 3 years (2018-2020) and 57 surprise checks have been reported during the current year till 29.01.2021. No aircraft has been grounded as a result of these surprise checks,'' Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written reply.

In another written reply, the minister said there has been a severe adverse impact on revenue performance of Air India with a drop of 67 per cent in sales compared to last year as on January 23, 2021.

''Air Transportation Bubbles have been formalised with 24 countries but travel demand is relatively poor as compared to pre-COVID period because of quarantine and visa restrictions. Domestic operations are picking up with the permissible capacity deployment now raised to 80 per cent of the pre-COVID level.

''There were negligible flight operations in the months of April & May, 2020 which have also severely impacted the financial performance of Air India,'' he said.

According to the minister, resumption of regular scheduled international operation depends on many factors, including the normalisation of domestic air travel, behaviour of the coronavirus globally and entry restrictions imposed on Indian nationals by other countries.

''While the domestic travel is coming close to its pre-COVID level, the behaviour of the coronavirus and its new strains require close monitoring so that the gains achieved in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in India are not lost,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police Commissioner meets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, ahead of the chakka jam announced by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws at Delhis borders, sources said.Shrivastava is...

Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.Locals spotted the body bes...

Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex will make his debut at inside centre for Italy as coach Franco Smith named his team on Thursday to face France in their Six Nations opener in Rome. Argentine-born Brex, who has represented Argentina at several levels but n...

ED raid in Keventer office in city

Officials of the EnforcementDirectorateED on Thursday raided the city office of Keventerregarding the share transfer of Metro Dairy by West Bengalgovernment to the private firm.The ED officials conducted raids at the companysoffice at Majhe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021