Left Menu

Airfare bands not permanent; will be done away with once normal flight operations resume: Civil Aviation Sec

Air India is, fairly I would say, at an advanced stage, he said.About regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN -- the secretary said the Budgetary allocation for the scheme for 2021-22 has been increased to Rs 600 crore from Rs 430 crore for the current fiscal.Thrust will be on the development of 100 airports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:25 IST
Airfare bands not permanent; will be done away with once normal flight operations resume: Civil Aviation Sec

Airfare bands are not going to be permanent and will be done away with as soon as normal flight operations resume, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said on Thursday.

His comments come against the backdrop of restrictions in place on domestic fares that can be charged by airlines since flight services restarted in May last year after being suspended for two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Noting that the civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring air traffic, Kharola said, ''fare bands are not going to be permanent''.

While flights are operating at 80 per cent capacity of the pre-COVID-19 period, he said the utilisation has only been 60-65 per cent.

''As soon as the normal operation starts, the fare bands will go away,'' Kharola added.

In November last year, the capping of fares, subject to certain conditions, was extended to February 24, 2021.

To another query, Kharola said the disinvestment process of Air India is fairly at an ''advanced stage''.

''When we say Air India, we mean the Air India family. So Air India goes along with Air India Express and AISATS... this side is Pawan Hans. This would be completed. Air India is, fairly I would say, at an advanced stage,'' he said.

About regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN -- the secretary said the Budgetary allocation for the scheme for 2021-22 has been increased to Rs 600 crore from Rs 430 crore for the current fiscal.

''Thrust will be on the development of 100 airports. This is reflected in the increased budgetary allocation for operationalising the idle strips on small airports which lies throughout the country,'' he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat Yojana announced in the Budget, health capacities will be developed and there would be major investments at aviation entry points.

''Transportation of pharmaceutical (products) or medicine require essential facilities at the airports. So that will be strengthened under this,'' he noted.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal said the Vande Bharat Mission, launched during the COVID-19 lockdown, has come a long way and 16 lakh passengers have been ferried to and fro so far.

He also said that flights to London had come down due to the new UK strain.

''The government has given us permission and the number of flights is 30 flights per week. Fifteen by Indian carriers and 15 by international (ones),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccines in UP: Govt

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh taking the total number of those who have been administered the jabs to 5.4 lakh, a government release said.Almost 1,600 sessions were held throughout th...

France calls murder of anti-Hezbollah activist "heinous crime"

Frances Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the killing of Lebanese anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim a heinous crime and demanded a transparent investigation. France asks that the facts be clearly established and that all those who can c...

U.N. Security Council calls for release of Suu Kyi, voices concern for Myanmar

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday called for the release of Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency there but stopped short of condemning the coup. Th...

Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag concedes an administrative error has led to the Amsterdam clubs record signing, Sbastien Haller, being omitted from the squad to play in the Europa League.Its a mistake that should not have happened, Ten Hag said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021