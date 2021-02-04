Left Menu

Trust MF's maiden debt fund raises Rs 583 cr

The first day AUM after the closure of the banking and PSU debt fund was Rs 580.24 crore from over 500 investors spread across 44 locations, the fund house said. Abhishek Dev, the chief business officer, said the success of this new fund offer demonstrates that there is space for new mutual funds that bring in differentiation for investors and partners.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST
Trust MF's maiden debt fund raises Rs 583 cr

Trust Mutual Fund, which entered the market last month, on Thursday said its maiden fund has raised Rs 582.68 crore. The first day AUM after the closure of the banking and PSU debt fund was Rs 580.24 crore from over 500 investors spread across 44 locations, the fund house said. The fund has seen wide participation from both institutional, corporate, family offices, HNIs and retail investors, it said. The open-ended debt scheme will majorly invest in debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds. Sandeep Bagla, chief executive, said the overwhelming response reflects the confidence shown by investors in its robust methodology developed in partnership with Crisil, which aims to make the investment process in fixed income securities more systematic, transparent and objective. Abhishek Dev, the chief business officer, said the success of this new fund offer demonstrates that there is space for new mutual funds that bring in differentiation for investors and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...

Argentine transport workers ask for coronavirus vaccine priority

Argentinas main transport workers group will meet on Thursday afternoon with government officials to request that the sector be included among the vital activities whose participants have priority to receive the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine....

Farmers’ agitation will remain apolitical: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leading farmers protests at Delhi borders on Thursday said the ongoing agitation has been and will remain apolitical and no political leader is allowed to speak from its stage.The assertion comes in the backdrop of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021