Left Menu

Air connectivity from Bilaspur to Delhi soon: Chhattisgarh govt

Chhattisgarh will now have air connectivity from Bilaspur to New Delhi and the Raipur airport will be developed as a cargo hub, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.These decisions were taken at a meeting between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:26 IST
Air connectivity from Bilaspur to Delhi soon: Chhattisgarh govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh will now have air connectivity from Bilaspur to New Delhi and the Raipur airport will be developed as a cargo hub, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

These decisions were taken at a meeting between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here, it said. During the meeting, the chief minister reiterated his demand of providing air connectivity from Bilaspur to metropolitan cities under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), said the statement issued by Chhattisgarh Information Centre here. "The Union minister immediately announced that Air India flights will run between Bilaspur and the national capital," it said.

The issue of the airport and connectivity to Bilaspur was pending for a long time and Baghel had written many letters to the Union minister in this regard, the statement said.

''Accepting the chief minister's proposal of developing the Raipur airport as a cargo hub, the Union minister immediately issued instructions to the Chairman of Airports Authority of India to visit the site for inspection next week and take necessary steps in this regard,'' it said.

The chief minister also discussed starting air services from Ambikapur airport and connecting Jagdalpur airport to metropolitan cities, to which the Union minister replied in the affirmative, the statement said.

"Baghel also expressed his gratitude for the recent upgradation of Bilaspur Airport to 3C VFR category and green signal to air connectivity from Bilaspur to three cities -- Bhopal, Prayagraj and Jabalpur," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guyana nixes Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana on Thursday abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country, hours after China urged Georgetown to correct their mistake.Taiwans foreign ministry earlier on Thursday said it had signed an ...

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...

Argentine transport workers ask for coronavirus vaccine priority

Argentinas main transport workers group will meet on Thursday afternoon with government officials to request that the sector be included among the vital activities whose participants have priority to receive the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021