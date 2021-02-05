Two killed, 5 injured in road accident in Gujarat

Two persons were killedand five others seriously injured when a private luxury buscarrying a marriage party rammed into a parked truck in Tapidistrict of Gujarat on Friday morning, said police.

The accident took place on the Vyara-Bajipura NationalHighway near Valod village, they said.

The luxury bus was carrying members of a marriageparty from Malegaon in Maharashtra to Surat in south Gujarat,said inspector V R Vasava of the Valod police station.

''Two passengers died on the spot while five otherswere seriously injured in the accident that took place earlytoday morning,'' he said.

It appears the bus driver could not spot the tanker-truck parked on the roadside and rammed into it from the rearend, said Vasava.

