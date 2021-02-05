Left Menu

Unbxd collaborates with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered commerce search on Google Cloud for retail stores

Unbxd will also leverage Google Clouds advanced Search, Recommendations, and AI technologies to better enable product discovery for retail customers.In order to transform and modernize digital commerce, retailers are looking to deliver compelling customer experiences and accelerate transformation by leveraging new capabilities and services in a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.

PTI | Sanmateo | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:50 IST
SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud. As part of the collaboration, Unbxd will deliver its commerce search service, hosted on Google Cloud, to retail customers. Unbxd will also leverage Google Cloud's advanced Search, Recommendations, and AI technologies to better enable product discovery for retail customers.

In order to transform and modernize digital commerce, retailers are looking to deliver compelling customer experiences and accelerate transformation by leveraging new capabilities and services in a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure. They are looking to create shopper interactions with the online store in a way that is contextual, relevant, and personalized.

''We at Unbxd are delighted to collaborate with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered commerce search as a service, powered by Google Cloud AI technologies, to retail stores. Digital modernization has become a prime initiative for the retail segment. Our collaboration with Google Cloud will help rapidly deploy and offer an amazing customer journey, all the while empowering merchants to align creatively and easily with their business objectives,'' says Pavan Sondur, CEO and Co-Founder at Unbxd.

''Our collaboration with Google is a step towards accelerating our journey to that mission. Hosting our solution on Google cloud not only adds performance, security, and credibility to our solution but also differentiates it from the rest in the market. We are excited to work with Google in making eCommerce modernization a reality across the globe!''''Retailers must have a deep understanding of each of their customers to earn and maintain their loyalty. We have a comprehensive list of production-ready solutions at Google Cloud Marketplace that enables enterprises to run their businesses with efficiency and ease. By working with Unbxd we are helping retail customers further take advantage of technologies to modernize and strengthen their eCommerce strategies,'' says Nirav Sheth, Director, ISV & Partner Sales, Google Cloud.

About UnbxdUnbxd is an AI-driven eCommerce search platform that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy — across purchase journeys. Unbxd powers search for more than 1300+ eCommerce sites across 40+ countries. The Unbxd product discovery solution is custom-built to be deployed across verticals such as Fashion, Healthcare, Pharma, Autoparts, Home Decor, B2B, and Mass Merchants. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

