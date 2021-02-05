Left Menu

Stove Kraft shares list with over 29 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:18 IST
Stove Kraft shares list with over 29 pc premium
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of kitchen appliances manufacturer Stove Kraft on Friday listed on the bourses with a premium of over 29 per cent against its issue price of Rs 385.

The stock made a debut at Rs 467, recording a gain of 21.29 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 28.71 per cent to Rs 495.55.

In tandem, at the NSE, it listed at Rs 498, jumping 29.35 per cent against the issue price.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 1,444.81 crore on the BSE.

The Rs 412.62-crore initial public offer of Stove Kraft was subscribed 18 times.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 384-385 a share.

The company is engaged in the manufacture and retail of a wide and diverse suite of kitchen solutions under Pigeon and Gilma brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in case lodged in MP

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in a case lodged at Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also issued a notice to the Madhya Pr...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.1154 a.m.Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Friday, a senior health official said.1149 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares near record levels as vaccines fuel normalisation hopes

- Global shares traded near record highs on Friday, with Asian stocks taking their lead from Wall Street, as progress in vaccine distribution prompted bets on further normalisation in the global economy and an earnings recovery. An index of...

Serena Williams into semis against Barty in Aussie tuneup

Most things about this week leading into a major are different for Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam champion got to try something new Friday, too, needing a match tiebreaker to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021