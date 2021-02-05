Left Menu

Energy prices set to soar for millions of Britons from April

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:46 IST
Energy prices for millions of Britons will likely rise from April after the energy regulator said it would increase its cap on the most widely used tariffs by around 9.2%.

The rise was needed due to an increase in wholesale energy prices over the past few months and as energy suppliers would be allowed to begin recouping costs relating to the coronavirus pandemic, regulator Ofgem said.

Also Read: UK to announce hotel quarantine for Britons returning from 30 high-risk countries -Times

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

