Revenue deficit grant of Rs 6,195 crore released to 14 states

The Department of Expenditure has released monthly post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 6,195 crore to the states. This was the 11th instalment of the PDRD grant released. So far, an amount of Rs 68,146 crore has been released to eligible states as PDRD grant in the current financial year, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The PDRD grants are provided to states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released in monthly instalments as per recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission to meet the gap in revenue accounts of states post devolution. The commission has recommended PDRD grants to 14 states. The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2020-21.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD grant of Rs 74,341 crore to 14 states in the financial year 2020-21. Of this, Rs 68,145.9 crore (91.66 per cent) has been released so far. The states are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)