Left Menu

Lanka settles USD 400 million currency swap facility with India

Sri Lanka has settled a USD 400 million currency swap facility with India, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday.The Reserve Bank of India RBI and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka CBSL had concluded the USD 400 million currency swap agreement in July last year under the SAARC currency swap framework.This swap facility was drawn by CBSL on July 31, 2020 for an initial period of three months.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:04 IST
Lanka settles USD 400 million currency swap facility with India

Sri Lanka has settled a USD 400 million currency swap facility with India, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) had concluded the USD 400 million currency swap agreement in July last year under the SAARC currency swap framework.

''This swap facility was drawn by CBSL on July 31, 2020 for an initial period of three months. A three-month rollover was provided at CBSL's request till February 1, 2021,'' the high commission said in a statement.

''Further extension would require Sri Lanka having a successfully negotiated staff level agreement for an IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme, which Sri Lanka does not have at present,'' it said, adding that the CBSL settled the swap facility with the RBI as scheduled.

''It is reiterated that India abides by all of its international and bilateral commitments in letter and spirit,'' it said.

The SAARC currency swap framework came into operation on November 15, 2012, to provide a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or short-term balance of payments stress till longer term arrangements are made.

The facility is available to all SAARC member countries, subject to their signing the bilateral swap agreements.

Besides India, the other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries are — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, CBSL also tweeted that it has settled its swap facility with RBI as scheduled.

''There was no special request from India for a premature settlement as erroneously reported by certain media outlets. Discussions on future collaboration continue,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four EU states urge EU to safeguard Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply

The leaders of Denmark, Austria, the Czech Republic and Greece have urged the European Commission to act quickly to secure supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Johnson Johnson.In a letter addressed to Commission Pre...

SC refuses to entertain plea against new WhatsApp privacy policy

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea which had sought a direction to instant messaging platform WhatsApp to roll back its new privacy policy on grounds that it is allegedly violative of laws and can impact the countrys secur...

Pariah with benefits: US aiding Saudi defense despite chill

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden laid out a tougher line on Saudi Arabia than any U.S. president in decades. He said he would make the kingdom pay the price for human rights abuses and make them in fact the pariah that they are. But i...

Bio-bubbles are mentally draining: Ravi Shastri calls for two-week break for Team India after IPL

Indias head coach Ravi Shastri has said the team needs a break from the international arena as living in a bio-bubble can be mentally very draining. The Indian players havent been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Leag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021