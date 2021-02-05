Left Menu

MP expected to witness more investment, tourists with increasing air connectivity: Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:19 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the state is expected to witness more investment and tourist footfall with the increasing air connectivity.

He said it is a matter of happiness for Madhya Pradesh that FlyBig Airlines is starting its service from Bhopal. ''It is very important from the air-connectivity point of view.'' ''The enhanced air connectivity would bring more investment and enhance tourism in the state,'' Chouhan said after inaugurating new regional airline FlyBig's Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight service.

He also said air travel is no more a luxury, but is the requirement of common people.

It has become an important medium for saving time, he said.

The chief minister added that it is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a common man should also afford to travel by air, and the dream is now slowly taking shape.

Chouhan said the state has a number of places of historic importance, religious places and national parks that easily attract tourists.

The air connectivity will make travelling easier and more comfortable.

Extending best wishes to the FlyBig Airline for launching the Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight, Chouhan said it will be supported in the state for enhancing air connectivity to various tourist places of the state.

