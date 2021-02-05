Left Menu

JNPT cargo traffic rises nearly 10 pc in Jan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:03 IST
Premier container port JNPT on Friday reported nearly 10 per cent growth in total cargo traffic to 6.50 million tonnes in January.

The total traffic handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in January 2020 was 5.91 million tonnes, the state-owned port operator said in a release.

The container traffic grew 9.14 per cent to 4,65,084 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in January 2021 compared to the same period previous fiscal, amid the revival of the domestic economy after easing of the lockdown restrictions, JNPT said.

January cargo traffic includes 0.82 million tonnes of bulk cargo as against 0.59 million tonnes in the same month last year, an increase of 38.98 per cent, it said, adding during the month, 1,34,713 MT of coastal cement cargo was handled at shallow water berth, surpassing the earlier highest of 1,13,560 MT recorded in February 2019.

''JNPT is trying to reach its pre-COVID performance levels and the numbers reaffirms that it will maintain this growth trajectory. We have taken a number of initiatives that have helped the port in improving its numbers,'' its Chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

JNPT is the first port where the port-led Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is evolving successfully and it is confident of attracting leading global companies for investing in the SEZ, he added.

The port has also floated tender, inviting offers for allotment of 16 plots in the SEZ for setting up industrial units and carrying out authorised SEZ operations through e-tender-cum-e-auction, the Port operator said.

During the month, the port inducted a tug boat ''Daisy Star'' for providing assistance in handling vessels of various sizes, thereby providing more safety during handling larger ships.

Also during the month, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at Port Operation Centre was launched to monitor real-time air quality parameters, JNPT said. PTI IAS BALBAL

