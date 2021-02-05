Left Menu

It was ensured that regular supply of medicines was maintained to PMBJKs, in spite of strict lockdown measures, Gowda added.

Updated: 05-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:20 IST
Medicine sales from PMBJKs rise 60 pc in H1 FY21

Medicine sales from Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) increased 60 per cent year-on-year during the first six months of the current fiscal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Fertilisers and Chemicals DV Sadananda Gowda said that in the ongoing financial year, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has already clocked sales turnover of Rs 519.34 crore till January 29, 2021, as against the target of Rs 500 crore for the entire fiscal.

''The sale of medicines from PMBJKs increased during the nationwide lockdown. PMBJKs have achieved 60 per cent growth in sales in the first and second quarters of the FY2020-2021 as compared to the same period of the previous financial year,'' the minister noted.

Gowda said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, PMBJP has rendered essential services to the nation.

All PMBJKs maintained their operations regularly and made medicines available to citizens, he noted.

The minister said all manufacturing units, who were supplying medicines /surgicals for PMBJKs, were instructed to follow all COVID related safety protocols as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the local administration.

''Further, at the time of receipt of medicines at Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) warehouses, sanitisation of inward stock was done regularly. Also, all COVID related safety protocols were followed at the stores. It was ensured that regular supply of medicines was maintained to PMBJKs, in spite of strict lockdown measures,'' Gowda added.

