Gold, cosmetics seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at theinternational airport here have seized24 carat gold weighing120.38 gm and valued at Rs 5.84 lakh from two passengers whoarrived by a flight from Sharjah.

Customs sources said the two, who had concealed the goldunder their feet, were detained.

Cosmetics worth Rs 1.71 lakh were also seized from them.

The two were carrying the gold and cosmetics illegally.

