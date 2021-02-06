Left Menu

Gold, cosmetics seized at Mangaluru airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:44 IST
Gold, cosmetics seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at theinternational airport here have seized24 carat gold weighing120.38 gm and valued at Rs 5.84 lakh from two passengers whoarrived by a flight from Sharjah.

Customs sources said the two, who had concealed the goldunder their feet, were detained.

Cosmetics worth Rs 1.71 lakh were also seized from them.

The two were carrying the gold and cosmetics illegally.

PTI MVGROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP chief J P Nadda visits Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Bengal's Malda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in West Bengals Malda district.Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the state ahead of assembly polls, was briefed by top officials about the act...

Farmers in Karnataka blocked highways protesting Centre's farm laws

Farmers on Saturday blockedhighways in different parts of Karnataka, to expresssolidarity with the ryots protesting against the contentiousagriculture laws introduced by the Centre, in New Delhi anddemanding withdrawal of the legislations.I...

Taylor Sheridan sets 'Yellowstone' prequel series at Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan is developing a prequel series to his critically-acclaimed show Yellowstone for Paramount Plus.Sheridan, who created and executive produced the Kevin Costner-starrer Yellowstone, has struck a massive new overall deal with Vi...

Turkish president takes action at protest-rocked university

Turkeys president has ordered the establishment of two new departments in the countrys most prestigious university, which has been rocked by weeks of protests.President Recep Tayyip Erdogans decision, published in the Official Gazette Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021