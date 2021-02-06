BHEL reports Rs 217 cr loss in Dec quarter

Left Menu

Total income of the company dipped to Rs 4,532.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,827.74 crore in the same period a year ago.About the impact of pandemic, the company said, During the quarter, the group operations recovered as compared to Q220-21 second quarter this fiscal, but pre-COVID level of operations are yet to be achieved.

Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter due to lower revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a BSE filing stated. Total income of the company dipped to Rs 4,532.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,827.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

About the impact of a pandemic, the company said, ''During the quarter, the group operations recovered as compared to Q2/20-21 (second quarter this fiscal), but the pre-COVID level of operations are yet to be achieved. ''Based on its assessment of business/economic conditions as on date, the company expects to recover the carrying value of its assets.''

