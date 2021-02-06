Tanla Q3 profit jumps multi-folds to Rs 93.5 cr

Cloud communication technology firm Tanla Platforms on Saturday posted multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.5 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 68 lakh in the same quarter a year ago when it had factored in depreciation of Rs 37.67 crore with new pesky call regulations coming in place.

Tanla had to develop new platforms as per the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations of telecom regulator Trai.

The new rules mandate registered telemarketing companies to use blockchain enabled platforms for making telemarketing calls.

''The quarterly results demonstrate the depth of Tanla's capabilities in the platforms and commercial communications domain. Our unwavering focus, and investment in platforms and products, people, customer success and brand have all led to us posting the best quarterly performance till date,'' Tanla Platforms chairman and CEO Uday Reddy said in a statement.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company increased by about 21 per cent to Rs 654.11 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 539 crore in the same quarter in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

The company communication platform, named as Trubloq, has onboarded more than 34,000 enterprises.

''Trubloq was only launched commercially in September, and now processes over 70 per cent of A2P traffic in India, topping 1 billion interactions in a single day last month. Trubloq significantly bolstered Tanla's revenues in the third quarter,'' Reddy said.

