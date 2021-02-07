India set to fulfil world's 70% COVID-19 vaccine needs: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah onSunday said India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world'scoronavirus vaccine needs and two vaccines are currently beingexported to 14 countries.

He said the Modi government has worked to upgrade thehealth infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a-half years.

Speaking at the inauguration of a private medicalcollege, Shah also said that 55 lakh people in the countryhave been given COVID-19 vaccine in the last 21 days and theCentre is working to expedite vaccination process.

''India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world'scoronavirus vaccine needs. Two vaccines are being exported to14 countries,'' he said.

According to him, four more vaccines are in thepipeline.

India's line of treatment during the pandemic is beingfollowed by 170-odd countries in the world, he said.

''The big difference in the fight against COVID-19 wasthat in India, the central government, the state governments,doctors, health workers and 130 crore people together handledthe situation unlike other countries,'' Shah said.

''Our (COVID-19) death rate is low and our recoveryrate is the best,'' he said, adding that Prime MinisterNarendra Modi prepared the country to handle the situation.

''Through Janata Curfew, he prepared people for thelockdown,'' Shah said.

During the pandemic, the health infrastructure wasimproved at a rocket-speed, the minister said.

''World's largest vaccination programme was launched inIndia. Two vaccines have been rolled out and four more are inthe pipeline,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)