Left Menu

India set to fulfil world's 70% COVID-19 vaccine needs: Shah

PTI | Kankavli | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:27 IST
India set to fulfil world's 70% COVID-19 vaccine needs: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah onSunday said India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world'scoronavirus vaccine needs and two vaccines are currently beingexported to 14 countries.

He said the Modi government has worked to upgrade thehealth infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a-half years.

Speaking at the inauguration of a private medicalcollege, Shah also said that 55 lakh people in the countryhave been given COVID-19 vaccine in the last 21 days and theCentre is working to expedite vaccination process.

''India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world'scoronavirus vaccine needs. Two vaccines are being exported to14 countries,'' he said.

According to him, four more vaccines are in thepipeline.

India's line of treatment during the pandemic is beingfollowed by 170-odd countries in the world, he said.

''The big difference in the fight against COVID-19 wasthat in India, the central government, the state governments,doctors, health workers and 130 crore people together handledthe situation unlike other countries,'' Shah said.

''Our (COVID-19) death rate is low and our recoveryrate is the best,'' he said, adding that Prime MinisterNarendra Modi prepared the country to handle the situation.

''Through Janata Curfew, he prepared people for thelockdown,'' Shah said.

During the pandemic, the health infrastructure wasimproved at a rocket-speed, the minister said.

''World's largest vaccination programme was launched inIndia. Two vaccines have been rolled out and four more are inthe pipeline,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: STF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals

A jawan of the Special Task ForceSTF was on Sunday killed when a pressure improvisedexplosive device IED, planted by Naxals, went off inChhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said.The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peddagellurvillage...

Christian community donates over Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction: Karna DyCM office

Members of the Christian communityhere on Sunday contributed more than Rs one crore for theconstruction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, the office ofDeputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.At a meeting with a group of commun...

What can be bigger offer than suspending farm laws for 18 months: Som Parkash

Union minister Som Parkash on Sunday said the government is ready for talks with the agitating farmers and asked whether there can be an offer bigger than suspending the contentious agriculture laws for 18 months.He said the government was ...

Austria tightens border controls to slow pandemic

Austria said on Sunday it was tightening border controls to all neighbouring countries, saying non-essential travel should be prevented during the pandemic. The move to tighten border controls comes as the country is gearing up to cautiousl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021