Nikkei reaches record highs in 30 years

The Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei index reached record highs since August 1990 at Monday opening, the Kyodo news agency reports.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei index reached record highs since August 1990 at Monday opening, the Kyodo news agency reports. In the first 15 minutes of Monday trading, the Nikkei Stock Average rose 339.93 points and was at 29,119.12.

The Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) rose 22.96 points on Monday morning, up to 1,913.91. At the end of December, the Nikkei index broke the August 1990 record, reaching 27,292.37 points.

In November, the Nikkei index, which reflects stock market performance of 225 leading Japanese companies, surpassed the 26,000-point threshold for the first time in almost 30 years, amid positive coronavirus vaccine developments. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

