Goa carnival: IndiGo to provide special Goan meal on some flights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo on Monday announced it would be providing special Goan meal Xacuti on pre-booking to those who are travelling on flights connecting the Dabolim airport with four major cities between February 12 and February 17.

These four cities would be Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said in a press release.

The airline is celebrating Goa carnival at five airports -- Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- between February 7 to February 16.

''The celebrations during the Goa Carnival will include local Goan dance at the airport, with staff dressed in traditional clothing and boarding announcements will be made in Konkani and English,'' it noted.

''Additionally, special Goan food menu has been introduced as part of 6E tiffin including Veg and non-veg Xacuti which will be available exclusively on flights between Goa and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for travel dates between February 12 and February 17, available via pre-booking on IndiGo website,'' it stated.

