Left Menu

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar, Innov8 CEO invest in startup Supersourcing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:07 IST
Paytm's Vijay Shekhar, Innov8 CEO invest in startup Supersourcing

Digital payment firm Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and co-working space provider Innov8 CEO Ritesh Malik have invested in eight-month-old company Supersourcing, the startup said on Monday.

Supersourcing founder Mayank Pratap Singh said the company will hold the funds and spend only when necessary.

''Billionaire investors Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Dr Ritesh Malik, and Nikhil Sharma have helped Indore-based Supersourcing raise Rs 1.5 crore in a round of seed funding,'' Supersourcing said in a statement.

Singh said the company aims to build back the trust in the IT outsourcing industry, which can only happen when the right work reaches the right companies for the right price.

Supersourcing is an IT agency recommendation platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now South Africa halts AstraZeneca rolloutSouth Africa halted Mondays planned rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild i...

Breaking of glacier seems to have caused Chamoli tragedy; experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies being roped in: U'khand CM.

Breaking of glacier seems to have caused Chamoli tragedy experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies being roped in Ukhand CM....

S Africa puts on hold AstraZeneca vaccination rollout after concern over efficacy

The planned vaccination rollout programme of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines provided to South Africa by Indias Serum Institute has been put on hold after global concerns about its efficacy, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said.Some o...

UK considers booster jab to combat South African COVID variant

Britain on Monday indicated that scientists are exploring the possibility of an additional booster jab for later in the year in order to tackle any COVID-19 variants that may try to escape the immunity levels provided by the current vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021