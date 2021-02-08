Left Menu

Snow, ice disrupt transport in Germany, Netherlands

Dutch childrens return to school after a coronavirus lockdown was delayed.Trucks got stuck in snowdrifts overnight on the A4 highway near Gera in eastern Germany, while part of the A7 highway near Goettingen in northern Germany was closed after trucks became stuck on uphill stretches, news agency dpa reported.Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said services remained suspended across parts of central and northern Germany, with no long-distance trains running northeast from Frankfurt, west from Berlin or southwest from Hamburg.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:26 IST
Snow, ice disrupt transport in Germany, Netherlands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Transport disruption in Germany and the Netherlands persisted into a second day on Monday as heavy snowfall and icy temperatures gripped parts of central and northern Europe. Dutch children's return to school after a coronavirus lockdown was delayed.

Trucks got stuck in snowdrifts overnight on the A4 highway near Gera in eastern Germany, while part of the A7 highway near Goettingen in northern Germany was closed after trucks became stuck on uphill stretches, news agency dpa reported.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said services remained suspended across parts of central and northern Germany, with no long-distance trains running northeast from Frankfurt, west from Berlin or southwest from Hamburg. Dutch railway operator NS said a "very limited service" was expected in the Netherlands on Monday.

Monday was supposed to be the day hundreds of thousands of Dutch children returned to their elementary schools after a tough coronavirus lockdown that began before the Christmas holidays.

Instead, for many, it was another day at home as a snow storm that hit the Netherlands on Sunday disrupted travel around the nation.

Rien Spies, a board member of an organisation that runs 24 elementary schools near Amsterdam, told NOS Radio 1 that those schools would remain closed Monday "because the expectation was for chaos on the roads and public transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England set India 420-run target after scoring 178 in second innings

England set India a daunting 420-run target to win the first Test after scoring 178 in their second innings on day four here on Monday.England found the going tough in their second essay after the visitors bowled out India for 337 in their ...

Ration kits being provided by Uttarakhand govt to those displaced from their homes: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Ration kits being provided by Uttarakhand govt to those displaced from their homes CM Trivendra Singh Rawat....

Firozabad: Two-year-old boy drowns in pond

A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the Mattsena police station area here, an official said on Monday.According to SHO Vinay Kumar Mishra, the incident took place on Sunday when Aryan was playing with a pup.The body was recovered from t...

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces shooting for 'Deewar'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday reminisced working on his superhit film Deewar, as he visited the same location where he had shot a sequence for the movie. Big B took to Instagram to share a picture from the location as he revisited the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021