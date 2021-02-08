INOX Air Products Bags prestigious contract from ArcelorMittal for setting up 5th Air Separation Unit at Hazira Plant

Contract to support first major expansion in India by ArcelorMittal, world's largest steel company- Installation of 5th ASU by INOXAP to give birth to India's largest onsite Industrial Gas Complex- ASU to produce 700 TPD of Gaseous Oxygen and 300 TPD of Gaseous Nitrogen along with other liquid industrial gasesMUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INOX Air Products (INOXAP), India's largest manufacturer of Industrial & Medical Gases, has announced that it has bagged a prestigious contract from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS India) to set up its 5th cryogenic Air Separation Unit at Hazira Plant. The installation of the 5th ASU by INOXAP at Hazira will give shape to India's largest single-operator onsite Industrial Gas Complex on a BOO basis, which will support the first major expansion in India by ArcelorMittal, world's largest steel company, after the acquisition of Essar Steel.

At an investment of INR 300 Cr, INOXAP's 5th cryogenic ASU at AM/NS India's Hazira plant, would have the capacity to generate 700 TPD of Gaseous Oxygen and 300 TPD of Gaseous Nitrogen along with other liquid gases. Once completed, the Gas Complex would have a combined production capacity of more than 9000 TPD of industrial gases.

Sharing his views on the prestigious contract, Siddharth Jain, Executive Director - INOX Air Products adds, ''We are indeed honoured by the continued trust ArcelorMittal management has reposed on us for supporting them in their growth plans. The new contract for setting up yet another ASU underlines our reliability, commitment and consistency to our strategic customer. The deployment, which is projected to be commissioned in a record period of 15 months, will make us the proud operators of country's largest onsite Industrial Gas Complex on BOO basis, that too in a plant operated by ArcelorMittal, the largest steel manufacturer in the world.''Commenting on the contract, Wim Van Gerven, Chief Operating Officerof AM/NS India said, ''We are pleased to partner with INOX Air Products for yet another Oxygen Plant at our Hazira facility as we begin our first major expansion in India post the acquisition of Essar Steel. Looking at our long term relationship, we are confident that INOX Air Products will support us in our growth journey, as we prepare ourselves to cater to the country's growing steel demand.''The 5th cryogenic Air Separation Unit at its Hazira Plant, would supply the Oxygen and Nitrogen gases required to meet the additional demand due to the phased brownfield expansion of AM/NS India's capacity from the current 7.2 MTPA to 8.6 MTPA. This expansion is a part of their larger expansion plans across India.

INOXAP's long term, onsite gas supply partnership with AM/NS India began in year 2005, when erstwhile Essar Steel awarded a contract for a 885 TPD Cryogenic ASU on BOO basis. This relationship achieved newer heights when INOXAP was chosen as a preferred partner to outsource the majority of its captive ASUs resulting into INOXAP acquiring all 3 ASU assets of 1700 TPD capacity each from Essar Steel in 2015 and entered into a long term contract for supply of all Industrial Gases on a BOO basis. INOXAP has been servicing the needs of the Indian Steel Industry for over 45 years now. As an integrated Industrial Gas supplier, INOXAP offers efficient solutions including Application Technology in areas like BF Enrichment, EAF O2 Lancing, Ladle Furnace Pre-Heating (Oxy- Fuel Burners), RHF Enrichment, Argon Oxygen De-carburization, Oxy-Fuel Assisted Melting and Molten Metal Blanketing (MMB) in Induction Furnace, and supplies of Industrial Gases for the same, either through on-site ASUs or through bulk supplies from its 44 plants across the country. About INOX Air ProductsINOX Air Products is the largest manufacturer of Industrial & Medical Gases in India. The company offers a unique portfolio of gases, equipment and services through a massive manufacturing capacity of 3300 TPD of liquid gases delivered from 44 operating locations. With our extensive network of operations, and a vastly diverse client ecosystem, INOX Air Products empowers more than 1800 small, medium and large manufacturing organizations across dozens of sectors, enabling and empowering them on their way to achieve their vision.

In our glorious journey of more than half a century, we have made massive strides on all the metrics of its business operations, by our sheer reliance on our virtues of customer-centricity, transparency and delivering value through quality. We take pride in our 1230 strong workforce, working tirelessly across the country, unleashing the virtues of integrity and innovativeness, well complemented by their ready-to-serve spirit.

Established in 1963 by the Jain Family as Industrial Oxygen Company Ltd in Pune, Maharashtra, the Company aimed to augment and capitalize upon the rapid industrialization taking place in the country. In 1999, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., USA acquired a 50% stake in the Company, giving birth to INOX Air Products. The venture remains till date, one of the longest Indo-American partnerships in the manufacturing sector.

