Left Menu

Torrent Pharma Q3 net profit up 18 pc at Rs 297 cr

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported an 18.32 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore for the quarter ended in December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 251 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharma said in a filing to BSE.Consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 1,995 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:29 IST
Torrent Pharma Q3 net profit up 18 pc at Rs 297 cr

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported an 18.32 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 251 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 1,995 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,966 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

India revenues for the third quarter ended December 2020 was at Rs 930 crore, a growth of 7 per cent. Growth was driven by market recovery, continued momentum in chronic brands and strong recovery in sub-chronic brands, Torrent Pharma said.

US revenues at Rs 292 crore, were down by 24 per cent. Sales were impacted by price erosion on base business and base impact of Sartan portfolio discontinuation, it added.

Brazil revenues at Rs 173 crore, were down 8 per cent for the quarter under consideration. Germany revenues were up 21 per cent to Rs 265 crore for the quarter under consideration, the filing said.

The board of the company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of Rs 5 fully paid up, it added.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 2,758.30 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.25 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, EU seek special session of UN rights forum on Myanmar crisis

Britains envoy said on Monday it had submitted a request for a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council to address the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power a week ago.Ambassador Julian Braithwaite told an organisationa...

ONGC to usher in India's first geothermal energy at Ladakh

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC on Monday said it will implement Indias maiden geothermal field development project in Ladakh that will use the heat generated by the Earths core to generate clean energy.A memorandum of unde...

U’khand floods: CM says ISRO, DRDO helping to ascertain exact cause; relief work immediate priority

As multi-agency relief operations continue in Chamoli and adjoining areas of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday said a comprehensive analysis of the entire incident is being carried out to avert future tragedies, and a...

After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date

Farmer unions agitating against the three agri laws on Monday asked the government to fix a date for the next round of talks, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to end their stir and invited them to resume the dialogue.They,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021