Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variant

Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variantReuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST
Austria is warning against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus there, the government said in a statement on Monday.
"The government is warning against travel to Tyrol in order to prevent the South African variant from spreading and the government asks all citizens to restrict journeys to Tyrol to those that are absolutely necessary," the statement quoted Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alpine
- South African
- Tyrol
- Sebastian Kurz
- Austria
ALSO READ
'South African Hindu priests 'overcharging' for funerals of COVID-19 victims'
UK has 77 cases of South African COVID variant, 9 of Brazilian, minister says
UK detects 77 cases of South African COVID variant, 9 of Brazilian
Health News Roundup: China sees fall in new OCVID-19 cases; UK detect 77 cases of South African and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87; South African jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83 and more