Left Menu

Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variant

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST
Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variant

Austria is warning against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus there, the government said in a statement on Monday.

"The government is warning against travel to Tyrol in order to prevent the South African variant from spreading and the government asks all citizens to restrict journeys to Tyrol to those that are absolutely necessary," the statement quoted Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Power Minister RK Singh visits Tapovan, says rescue efforts on

Union Power Minister RK Singh visited Chamoli on Monday to review the situation after Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project suffered heavy damage following avalanche and flash floods on Sunday. The minister said that efforts are on to rescue...

Nepal-India border issue should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and dialogue: Oli

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that the border issue with India should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and political dialogue on the basis of facts and evidence, equality, dignity and justice, instead of bowing...

SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity in pension benefits of armed forces

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking removal of disparity in pension benefits to the armed forces personnel under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao an...

South African opposition slams govt vaccination drive amid halted AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Johannesburg South Africa, February 8 ANISputnik South Africas political opposition has slammed the countrys government for its handling of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out after Johannesburg halted its plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021