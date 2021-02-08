Bitcoin jumps 10% to record high on Tesla investment news

Bitcoin jumps 10% to record high on Tesla investment newsReuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:34 IST
Bitcoin jumped more than 10% on Monday to a record high after Tesla said it had invested $1.5 billion in the most popular cryptocurreny last month.
The news sent Bitcoin soaring as high as $43,625 as of 1300 GMT. The electric carmaker unveiled the investment ten days after its chief executive Elon Musk added a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page, which drove bitcoin higher on the day.
